 

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 07:49  |  101   |   |   

Continues to excel as the nation's leading University of Engineering and Technology

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has been ranked among the world's best universities in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject. The latest results show UTP achieves ranking in ten subjects, with additional two subjects than last year.

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject

The subject areas are Engineering & Technology, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management. For Engineering & Technology subject areas, UTP is ranked 230th globally, up 29 places from the previous year's 259th position.

The university's Petroleum Engineering and Mineral Engineering subjects have maintained their Top 50 position in the rankings, placing at 23rd and 47th, respectively. With these rankings, UTP has retained its standing as the top university in the nation for both subjects for the second year in a row.

Six other subjects were Top 150 for Chemical Engineering (ranked third in the nation), Top 200 for Civil Engineering (ranked sixth in the nation), Top 250 for Electrical and Electronics Engineering (ranked sixth in the nation), Top 300 for Mechanical Engineering (ranked sixth in the nation), Top 450 for Computer Science and Information Systems (ranked sixth in the nation), Top 550 for Chemistry (ranked seventh in the nation). The other two subjects are new entrants namely Top 600 for Physics (ranked sixth in the nation) and Top 500 for Business and Management Studies (ranked 12th in the nation).

"We are pleased with the progress we made in the rankings. This achievement is a recognition of UTP's academic programme quality, expertise and strengths as an industry-focused higher education institution in the vital industry-relevant areas, such as engineering, technology, natural sciences, social sciences and management," said UTP Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Ir Dr Hilmi Mukhtar.

"We wish to thank the faculty members, staff, students, our partners, and collaborators as well as PETRONAS for their laudable contribution in this achievement. This is indeed a shared success as UTP has been persistent in ensuring focused execution in realising its vision and mission of becoming a leader in technology education and centre for creativity and innovation, " he added.

For more information on UTP, visit www.utp.edu.my or follow us on our social media at UTPOfficial. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449505/UTP.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject Continues to excel as the nation's leading University of Engineering and Technology SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has been ranked among the world's best universities in the 2021 QS World …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling ...
Park Chul Whan of Kumho Petrochemical Unveils 'Proposal to Enhance Corporate Value', Committed to ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Air Liquide Aktie: Franzosen setzen auf Japans Wasserstoffmarkt.
03.03.21
Latest global university rankings: MIT & Harvard share top spot, Russia and China record best-ever performances
03.03.21
Aktuelle globale Hochschulrankings: MIT und Harvard teilen sich den Spitzenplatz, Russland und China erzielen Bestleistungen
02.03.21
Petronav Carriers, expanding its tanker fleet adding one more FKAB MR tanker;  
02.03.21
EQS-News: Schauraum-Öffnung als Startsignal zur Aufholjagd
01.03.21
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Lease Extension with CITGO Petroleum Corporation
01.03.21
Clever Tanken: Preis-Rally an den Rohölmärkten treibt Kraftstoffpreise im Februar an
01.03.21
Abacus Provides Update on Willow
27.02.21
Bunker Hill Mining Intercepts Near Surface, High-grade Silver
26.02.21
The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Remarks at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 and Receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award