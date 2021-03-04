Filing of the 2020 U.S. Form 20-F and French “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report

PARIS, France – March 4, 2021 - Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).