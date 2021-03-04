DGAP-Adhoc Advanced Blockchain AG: Capital increase fully placed
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Capital Increase
Frankfurt am Main, March 4th, 2021 - Advanced Blockchain AG (WKN: A0M93V, ISIN: DE000A0M93V6; Stock exchange: Düsseldorf [primary market]) announced today's capital increase from EUR 3,150,000.00 to up to EUR 3,381,000.00 by issuing up to 231,000 new, no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders' subscription rights.
The total of 231,000 new shares were placed exclusively with qualified investors by way of a private placement at a placement price of EUR 16.65 per share. The gross issue volume was around EUR 3,846,150.00 million.
The transaction was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.
04-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Chausseestraße 86
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1173344
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1173344 04-March-2021 CET/CEST
Wertpapier
