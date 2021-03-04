 

DGAP-Adhoc Advanced Blockchain AG: Capital increase fully placed

Advanced Blockchain AG: Capital increase fully placed

04-March-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Frankfurt am Main, March 4th, 2021 - Advanced Blockchain AG (WKN: A0M93V, ISIN: DE000A0M93V6; Stock exchange: Düsseldorf [primary market]) announced today's capital increase from EUR 3,150,000.00 to up to EUR 3,381,000.00 by issuing up to 231,000 new, no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The total of 231,000 new shares were placed exclusively with qualified investors by way of a private placement at a placement price of EUR 16.65 per share. The gross issue volume was around EUR 3,846,150.00 million.
The transaction was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Chausseestraße 86
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173344

 
