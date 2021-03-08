 

Snap-on Acquires Dealer-FX Group, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:30  |  83   |   |   

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced that it has acquired Dealer-FX Group, Inc. (“Dealer-FX”), based in Markham, Ontario, for approximately $200 million in cash. Dealer‑FX is a leading developer, marketer, and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) customers and their dealers. Dealer-FX specializes in software as a service (SaaS) management systems, communications platforms and extensive data integrations, and offers a digitized solution that increases dealership productivity and enhances the vehicle owners’ service experience. This acquisition complements and expands on Snap-on’s existing OEM and dealership business in its Repair Systems & Information (“RS&I”) Group that provides electronic parts catalogs, essential tool and diagnostics programs, and custom analytics to OEMs and more than 50,000 dealerships, globally.

“Dealer-FX extends our strategic visibility into new technologies and platforms as they enter the vehicle parc, expands the reach of our shop management software, and enhances our expertise with respect to dealership service and repair operations. We believe Dealer-FX will magnify our current capabilities across the Repair Systems & Information Group,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer. “The service department is a key driver of automotive dealership success, and given the increasing complexity of vehicle repair and the importance of the customer experience, we believe this acquisition, with its end-to-end dealership software solutions, will further Snap-on’s progress along one of its decisive and coherent runways for growth, expanding with repair shop owners and managers. Over the past few years, Dealer-FX has invested in its technology platform, significantly enhancing its value-proposition to dealership owners and managers. Coupled with the know-how and capabilities of RS&I, along with the financial strength of Snap-on, we believe this addition will fortify our already strong position in vehicle repair and will upwardly increment our growth expectations in this important market segment. We welcome Dealer-FX to the Snap-on family.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snap-on Acquires Dealer-FX Group, Inc. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Snap-on to Present at 2021 BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
11.02.21
Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend