 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results on March 15, 2021

•   Company to host conference call and webcast on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Norwood, MA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, March 15th. Corbus management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, who will be joined by additional members of the Corbus management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3978 (domestic) or (412) 902-0039 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Corbus website, www.corbuspharma.com and will be archived for 90 days Following the event.

About Corbus 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that resolves chronic inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform. 

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of any indication. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here

For more information, visit http://www.corbuspharma.com/, and connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Ted Jenkins, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (617) 415-7745
Email: ir@corbuspharma.com

Lindsey Smith, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (617) 415-7749
Email: mediainfo@corbuspharma.com




