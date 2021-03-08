 

Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, E2C DZ8650, part of the Durability series of solutions that is designed to reduce in-field failures and maximize operational uptime. DZ8650 is formulated to deliver breakthrough improvements in erosion and wet abrasion resistance, as well as mechanical strength in mining rubber applications including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones and rubber pipes.

Wear resistance of rubber liners and other equipment is an important factor for mining applications. Poor wear life can cause increased downtime and reduced throughput due to excessive maintenance requirements and equipment failure leading to increased operational costs for a mine. As rubber liners are widely used in mining applications, such as slurry pumps, to protect from wear caused by abrasive ores and tailings, they are critical components to maximize operational uptime. E2C solutions can extend the life of slurry pump liners by more than 50% or more, and in some cases, have been shown to extend slurry pump life by up to twice as long as conventional reinforcing materials, reducing the total cost of ownership for mine operators while increasing throughput.

“We are excited to expand our E2C solutions portfolio with the launch of DZ8650, our first Durability series product for use in industrial rubber products in the mining industry,” explained David Reynolds, vice president and general manager, Cabot Engineered Elastomer Composites. “DZ8650 gives original equipment manufacturers and suppliers of aftermarket consumables a new opportunity to develop differentiated products and to improve the operational performance of slurry processing systems.”

DZ8650 is a pre-mixed material delivered in highly friable bales, which simplifies material handling and supports production flexibility. Like all E2C solutions, DZ8650 can be integrated into an industrial rubber manufacturer's current production line without additional capital investment, enabling manufacturers to evolve their business models by expanding performance, shortening development cycles, and reducing operational barriers to new product commercialization. Additionally, because E2C solutions can be mixed using 50% less energy in half the amount of time, customers can lower operating costs while expanding throughput, which is particularly valuable when used on sold-out production lines.

DZ8650 is the latest in the E2C family of solutions launched in early 2020, and represents Cabot’s ongoing commitment to helping tire and industrial rubber products manufacturers reach performance goals while also improving sustainability performance.

To learn more visit e2c.cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, E2C DZ8650, part of the Durability series of solutions that is designed to reduce in-field failures and maximize operational uptime. DZ8650 is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer