Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products

Wear resistance of rubber liners and other equipment is an important factor for mining applications. Poor wear life can cause increased downtime and reduced throughput due to excessive maintenance requirements and equipment failure leading to increased operational costs for a mine. As rubber liners are widely used in mining applications, such as slurry pumps, to protect from wear caused by abrasive ores and tailings, they are critical components to maximize operational uptime. E2C solutions can extend the life of slurry pump liners by more than 50% or more, and in some cases, have been shown to extend slurry pump life by up to twice as long as conventional reinforcing materials, reducing the total cost of ownership for mine operators while increasing throughput.

Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, E2C DZ8650, part of the Durability series of solutions that is designed to reduce in-field failures and maximize operational uptime. DZ8650 is formulated to deliver breakthrough improvements in erosion and wet abrasion resistance, as well as mechanical strength in mining rubber applications including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones and rubber pipes.

“We are excited to expand our E2C solutions portfolio with the launch of DZ8650, our first Durability series product for use in industrial rubber products in the mining industry,” explained David Reynolds, vice president and general manager, Cabot Engineered Elastomer Composites. “DZ8650 gives original equipment manufacturers and suppliers of aftermarket consumables a new opportunity to develop differentiated products and to improve the operational performance of slurry processing systems.”

DZ8650 is a pre-mixed material delivered in highly friable bales, which simplifies material handling and supports production flexibility. Like all E2C solutions, DZ8650 can be integrated into an industrial rubber manufacturer's current production line without additional capital investment, enabling manufacturers to evolve their business models by expanding performance, shortening development cycles, and reducing operational barriers to new product commercialization. Additionally, because E2C solutions can be mixed using 50% less energy in half the amount of time, customers can lower operating costs while expanding throughput, which is particularly valuable when used on sold-out production lines.

DZ8650 is the latest in the E2C family of solutions launched in early 2020, and represents Cabot’s ongoing commitment to helping tire and industrial rubber products manufacturers reach performance goals while also improving sustainability performance.

To learn more visit e2c.cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005019/en/