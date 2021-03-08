Shake Shack to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.