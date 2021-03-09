 

Intuit Canada Report Highlights Canadian Tech Workers Are Optimistic About Canada’s Role as a Global Innovator but Expect Organizations to Step up in Bettering Society

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, today released the results of a tech talent report surveying more than 500 English and French speaking Canadians working within the technology industry.

2021 Tech Talent Report - Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

As Canada focuses on strengthening the economy; the tech sector is continuing to grow in prominence and is emerging as an industry that can make a significant impact. Technology organizations will be critical to charting the country’s path to recovery – and it starts by keeping a pulse on the perceptions of tech workers.

“The arrival of 2021 brings with it a renewed sense of optimism and purpose. We have a massive opportunity to scale technology for good – and strengthen the backbone of our economy by leveraging the power of our vibrant tech ecosystem. I believe this is Canada’s moment to shine when it comes to innovating, and the key to accelerating this depends on the industry’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled diverse tech talent,” says David Marquis, VP & Country Manager of Intuit Canada.

Here are some key findings from Intuit’s 2021 Tech Talent Report:

Canadians are optimistic about Canada’s role as a global innovator

Canada’s tech sector is important to economic growth and it is enabling the country to shine on the global stage. At $94 billion, the information and communication technology (ICT) sector’s GDP accounts for 5% of the country’s overall GDP.i

The study found that a majority of Canadian tech workers (80%) believe that the Canadian tech industry is contributing to global tech innovation. Canadians are placing Canada in the top 4 of the 22 most technologically innovative countries.

Canadian tech workers are also placing a renewed emphasis on collaboration as a critical driver of global innovation. Nearly 73% believe that partnerships and knowledge transfer with other tech organizations will be key to fueling innovation across Canada and globally.

Innovation is driving the betterment of society, but there’s room for improvement

While 85% of tech workers believe that the Canadian tech industry is contributing to bettering society, they believe that there is still significant room for improvement and an opportunity for organizations to lead the charge. Tech workers believe that the key ways organizations can step up and contribute is through supporting Canadian start-ups (68%), small businesses (66%), and creating more jobs for Canadians in the tech industry (61%). These are especially important as we look to the future towards rebuilding the Canadian economy.

Disclaimer

