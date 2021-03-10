Garching, March 10, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today appointed Dr. Götz Bendele, 50, as new Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE with effect from May 1, 2021. He will succeed Dr. Franz Richter, whose service contract as Chief Executive Officer will end on April 30, 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021 10-March-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Holding a PhD in physics, Bendele has extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of semiconductor technology and engineering. Bendele has been CEO of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, which is listed in the SDAX and TecDax respectively, since 2018 and has made a significant contribution to the successful development of the company.

For almost 10 years, Bendele worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he took over the management of the solar business of chip manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in Europe in 2009. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before returning to Germany in 2017.

The Supervisory Board is convinced that, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE over the long term.

10-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420 E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1174492

End of Announcement DGAP News Service