 

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.03.2021, 11:35  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021

10-March-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, March 10, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today appointed Dr. Götz Bendele, 50, as new Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE with effect from May 1, 2021. He will succeed Dr. Franz Richter, whose service contract as Chief Executive Officer will end on April 30, 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board.

Holding a PhD in physics, Bendele has extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of semiconductor technology and engineering. Bendele has been CEO of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, which is listed in the SDAX and TecDax respectively, since 2018 and has made a significant contribution to the successful development of the company.

For almost 10 years, Bendele worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he took over the management of the solar business of chip manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in Europe in 2009. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before returning to Germany in 2017.

The Supervisory Board is convinced that, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE over the long term.

10-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1174492

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1174492  10-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1174492&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: *** Süss Microtec AG ***
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021 10-March-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon erhält 42,9 Mio. Euro Fördermittel unter IPCEI für ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt fünf Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Absichtserklärung mit Gerdau S.A. zur Öffnung amerikanischer Märkte für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:56 Uhr
LPKF-Chef Bendele wird neuer Chef von Süss Microtec
11:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Herr Dr. Götz Bendele mit Wirkung zum 1. Mai 2021 als neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt (deutsch)
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Herr Dr. Götz Bendele mit Wirkung zum 1. Mai 2021 als neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt
06.03.21
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Noch eine Veränderung im SDax - SGL Carbon rückt auch auf
06.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Noch eine Veränderung im SDax - SGL Carbon rückt auch noch auf
04.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Platztausch im Dax kein Kursbeweger - Siemens Energy im Minus
02.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Nebenwerte-Index SDax wird aufgemischt - Acht Wechsel erwartet
18.02.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Porsche SE nach 20 Jahren zurück im MDax erwartet
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Neuer Produktionsstandort in Taiwan wird zukünftig auch für die Fertigung von UV-Projektionsscannern genutzt (deutsch)
09.02.21
DGAP-News: New production site in Taiwan will also be used for the production of UV projection scanners

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
3.075
*** Süss Microtec AG ***