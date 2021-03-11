 

NXT Capital Announces the Closing of its Latest ~$1Billion Middle and Lower Middle-Market Direct Lending Fund

NXT Capital, LLC announced today the final closing on NXT Capital Senior Loan Fund VI (L), LP (SLF VI Levered or the Fund). SLF VI Levered will have approximately $1 billion in fund capacity from equity commitments combined with expected leverage. The addition of the Fund increases NXT Capital’s asset management platform to approximately $11 billion in capital under management/direction as of February 28, 2021.

The Fund will invest in senior debt transactions directly originated and underwritten by NXT Capital’s Direct Lending Group. The investment strategy is focused on senior secured loans, including straight senior, stretch and unitranche loans made to sponsor-backed middle and lower middle-market companies across a wide range of industries in the United States.

The Fund received equity commitments from U.S. and foreign institutional investors, including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and financial institutions.

“I’d like to thank our new and returning investors for their confidence in and support of NXT Capital’s strategy,” said John Finnerty, President, NXT Capital. “Private Equity deal making and NXT Capital’s pipeline have bounced back swiftly since the pause caused by the pandemic, and we are excited about the investment opportunities for this Fund.”

NXT Capital LLC

NXT Capital is a U.S. middle and lower middle-market direct lender providing a full range of structured financing solutions. Our platform offers investors proprietary access to floating rate middle market loans sourced almost exclusively in the primary market. Investment programs include levered and unlevered funds, separately managed accounts and CLOs. NXT Capital is headquartered in Chicago and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Advisory services provided by NXT Capital Investment Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of NXT Capital LLC. For more information visit www.nxtcapital.com.



