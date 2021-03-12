 

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Paul Chaplin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Shares


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 128.91 7,704
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,704
DKK 993,122.64
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Birk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Shares


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 128.99 3,349
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

3,349
DKK 431,987.51
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Tommi Kainu
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Shares


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 128.97 2,047
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

2,047
DKK 264,001.59
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Paul Chaplin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 148.17 8,258
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

8,258
DKK 1,223,570.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Juuel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 148,18 4,992
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

4,992
DKK 739,694.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Birk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 148.18 4,392
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

4,392
DKK 650,859.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Jean-Christophe May
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 148.21 3,987
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

3,987
DKK 590,917.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Laurence De Moerlooze
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 148.16 2,991
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

2,991
DKK 443,144.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 07 / 2021

Attachment




