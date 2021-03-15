 

Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation Technologies in the BVI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 02:00  |  63   |   |   

On March 8, 2021, Justice Gerhard Wallbank of the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the British Virgin Islands (the “Court”) approved an order (the “Order”) recording a preliminary victory by Shao Baiqing (“Mr. Shao”) and Ace Lead Profits Limited (“Ace Lead”, together with Mr. Shao, the “Claimants”) in their lawsuit against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company”), filed on February 1, 2021. In the lawsuit, the Claimants challenge the legality of recent wide-ranging amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles, which were made without the knowledge or consent of the shareholders. The Claimants seek a final order prohibiting the Company from relying on those amendments to restrict in any way the rights or powers of the shareholders to amend the memorandum and/or articles. Faced with the lawsuit, and the Claimants’ application for an urgent interim injunction restraining the Company from relying on the unlawful amendments until trial, the Company was forced to concede that it should be restrained, and that the trial of the lawsuit should take place on an expedited basis in July 2021.

As the Order records, the Company has undertaken, among other things, that until final disposition of the lawsuit, it will not take or fail to take any action pursuant to any of the amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles challenged by the Claimants. As a result, the Company is prohibited for the time being from relying on the unlawful amendments to its articles of association for the improper purpose of disenfranchising shareholders, entrenching the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), and preventing the shareholders from considering the recent acquisition proposal by the buyer consortium consisting of Mr. Shao, Ace Lead, and CPE Funds Management Limited (the “Consortium”). The Order represents a major step towards final vindication for the Claimants and all other shareholders of the Company.

These highly objectionable amendments to the articles of association of the Company were adopted within one month following the submission of a proposal by the Consortium to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company at a price of $15.47 per share in cash, which was subsequently increased to $17.1 per share in cash on January 29, 2021. Despite the compelling premium of the Consortium’s proposal, the Board has continued to claim that there is no need for the shareholders to “take any action at this time” and prescribed no timetable regarding their review of the Consortium’s revised proposal of $17.1 per share.

Since the sudden change to the Company’s board and management compositions last July, the Company has suffered deteriorating financial performance for two consecutive reporting quarters. On March 5, 2021, the Company announced that for the first half of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020, its non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company decreased by 17.1% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased by 17.9% as compared to the comparable prior year period. As a result, the Company’s stock price dropped nearly 6% on March 5, 2021 while the NASDAQ Composite rose about 1.6% that day. The closing price as of March 12, 2021 was $14.21, significantly lower than the revised offer price of $17.1.

Statement of the Consortium

Shareholders cannot afford to remain inactive: positive action is required! It is clear that existing management and the Board do not know how to run the business successfully and they are not interested in fulfilling their fiduciary duties to the shareholders. It is time for the Board to hear a loud and clear message from the shareholders that the shareholders wish to consider the Consortium’s acquisition proposal on its merits and demand immediate liquidity with the highly compelling premium that the Consortium is offering.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation Technologies in the BVI On March 8, 2021, Justice Gerhard Wallbank of the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the British Virgin Islands (the “Court”) approved an order (the “Order”) recording a preliminary victory by Shao Baiqing (“Mr. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.04.20
1
Hollysys Automation Technologies