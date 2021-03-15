Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation Technologies in the BVI

On March 8, 2021, Justice Gerhard Wallbank of the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the British Virgin Islands (the “Court”) approved an order (the “Order”) recording a preliminary victory by Shao Baiqing (“Mr. Shao”) and Ace Lead Profits Limited (“Ace Lead”, together with Mr. Shao, the “Claimants”) in their lawsuit against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company”), filed on February 1, 2021. In the lawsuit, the Claimants challenge the legality of recent wide-ranging amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles, which were made without the knowledge or consent of the shareholders. The Claimants seek a final order prohibiting the Company from relying on those amendments to restrict in any way the rights or powers of the shareholders to amend the memorandum and/or articles. Faced with the lawsuit, and the Claimants’ application for an urgent interim injunction restraining the Company from relying on the unlawful amendments until trial, the Company was forced to concede that it should be restrained, and that the trial of the lawsuit should take place on an expedited basis in July 2021.

As the Order records, the Company has undertaken, among other things, that until final disposition of the lawsuit, it will not take or fail to take any action pursuant to any of the amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles challenged by the Claimants. As a result, the Company is prohibited for the time being from relying on the unlawful amendments to its articles of association for the improper purpose of disenfranchising shareholders, entrenching the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), and preventing the shareholders from considering the recent acquisition proposal by the buyer consortium consisting of Mr. Shao, Ace Lead, and CPE Funds Management Limited (the “Consortium”). The Order represents a major step towards final vindication for the Claimants and all other shareholders of the Company.