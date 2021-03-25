 

Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Comcast Business will partner with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks to bring advanced security solutions that help businesses protect their network assets from cyber threats across a dynamic workplace that spans office, remote, and cloud environments. The agreement will help midsize and enterprise customers ensure performance and speed while reducing complexity through comprehensive and integrated cloud-delivered security capabilities.

Comcast Business will bring advanced security solutions to midsize and enterprise customers as a managed service through its award-winning ActiveCore℠ software-defined-networking (SDN) platform and Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Access, the industry's most complete cloud-delivered security platform. Prisma Access will help customers protect branch networks and mobile users against a variety of security threats.

Remote work and the cloud are driving permanent changes in the workforce structure, prompting businesses to rethink their IT and security architectures. According to Gartner, the share of knowledge workers who work remotely will increase to 45% in 2022, up from 27% in 2019. In that same study, Gartner reported that total IT spend supporting remote workers is expected to more than double to 4.9% in 2021 to $333 billion. *

“In today’s hyper-connected and increasingly distributed world, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and prevalent. Organizations are seeking integrated security and network management solutions focused on protecting their remote workers, cloud, and on-premise systems,” said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Comcast Business. “This strategic collaboration will drive increased cybersecurity innovation for our customers. We’re thrilled to work with Palo Alto Networks and look forward to the nationwide launch of these new products.”

“More than ever, today’s workforce connects through the cloud,” said Don Jones, SVP, Ecosystems, Palo Alto Networks. “Bringing together Comcast Business’s award-winning network platform with Prisma Access, the industry’s most complete cloud-delivered security platform will help businesses large and small secure the users, applications and data that are now everywhere, without compromising on speed or performance.”

“Comcast Business is committed to leveraging the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework to bring compelling network and security solutions to our business customers, and this relationship expands our capabilities to do so,” said Shena Seneca Tharnish, VP of Cybersecurity Products, Comcast Business. “By providing a cloud-delivered security platform, Comcast Business will be able to protect businesses applications from the branch office and extend that protection to users working from anywhere.”

