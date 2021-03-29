 
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch that has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches

29.03.2021, 07:00   

WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch that has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches

Auction starts on March 31, 2021 at 4:00pm CET
Visit OpenSea NFT MarketPlace at
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/4 ...

Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira will launch the NFT auction and will debate on the repercussions of NFT for the luxury watch industry during a fireside chat:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z9XPb67_QfyXqXgT0CRQ1w

 

Geneva, Switzerland – March 29, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced that it will auction the first ever secure luxury NFT watch on March 31, 2021, using Open.Sea NFT MarketPlace.

The NFT auction will feature the Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch, which has been with Jean-Claude Biver since the end of 2005, and has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches.  The design of this unique watch is expressed by the absence of a real dial and the absence of color. In fact, it is the movement, which, with its finish and functional design, replaces and plays the role of the dial. The Hublot Bigger Bang has also served as a reference for the so-called "skeleton" watches where the dial is the movement or the mechanism.  The watch features a "stealth" "mono colore" style thanks to the micro-blasted black ceramic and the brushed / polished finish of the constituent parts of the movement.  This watch has been with Jean- Claude for more than a quarter of a century.

“This watch has brought so much success and happiness. In conclusion this is one of the most important watches of my amazing private collection. A masterpiece that not only inspired me professionally but also personally,” said Jean-Claude Biver.

Jean-Claude Biver is a legend in the watch industry previously serving as the chief executive officer of Hublot and TAG Heuer. From 2014, he was the president of LVMH's watchmaking division until his retirement in 2018, after 43 years in the industry.  Mr. Biver was also successful in rejuvenating the Blancpain and Omega brands, both currently owned by Swatch Group.  Mr. Biver is also known for production of his own exclusive cheese.

