Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has been added to the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (“PSYK”) in its first quarterly rebalance of holdings.

“On February 1st, 2021, Algernon announced that it had established a clinical research program for the treatment of stroke focused on AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT”), a known psychedelic compound,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “Being added to the PSYK is a reflection of the important work Algernon has undertaken with its DMT stroke research program and will help bring a further level of awareness to the Company among a wide range of investors.”

About Horizons Psychedelic ETF and the North American Psychedelic Index

The Horizons Psychedelic ETF is the world's first exchange traded fund offering direct exposure to North American publicly listed securities that have significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the psychedelics industry. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. which manages the fund, is a global ETF provider with ETF solutions available to investors across the globe. Horizons ETFs have over $17.5 billion of assets under management and 88 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

The underlying index for the Horizons Psychedelic ETF is the North American Psychedelic Stock Index, which is a proprietary index owned and operated by Horizons ETFs, with Solactive AG being the independent calculation agent for the index. The Index, which rebalances each calendar quarter, has been designed to provide a measure of the performance of North American publicly listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines, and other companies with business activities in the psychedelics industry.