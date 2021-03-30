 
McCain Foods Partners with WNS for F&A Transformation

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it has partnered with McCain Foods, a global leader in planet-friendly food, to transform and manage its Finance & Accounting (F&A) function.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCain Foods made the strategic business decision to transition their F&A processes from their incumbent service provider to a new BPM partner. WNS’ domain expertise in the consumer goods and the manufacturing industries, robust governance model, and proven track record of delivering “co-created” finance transformation were the driving factors behind the selection.

“Today, CFOs across the globe are increasingly responsible for driving business strategy and enabling growth,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS, through its intelligent, automated F&A offerings powered by AI and ML, is helping CFOs create superior Finance organizations by accelerating speed, increasing accuracy, harnessing the power of data, and reducing cost.”

“We chose to partner with WNS for our F&A processing given the need for more intelligent automation opportunities close to our operations in India, accelerated by the rapidly changing dynamics brought on by the pandemic. Apart from their extensive experience, WNS brings a strong collaborative approach that has made them a valuable partner. They were able to adapt and manage an effective remote transition including a complex tri-partite governance and ensured appropriate work from home security protocols. We witnessed effective knowledge transfer without any operational needs being missed over our year end timelines. We are very happy to continue on this journey with WNS as a partner,” said Pierre Danet, CFO, McCain Foods.

WNS partners with 100+ CFOs’ offices, across industries, to co-create differentiation by building a digitally enabled finance function. The company leverages deep domain expertise, strategic processes, transformation frameworks, an ecosystem of intelligent technologies and global delivery models to drive enhanced business outcomes. With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs and marquee brands, WNS has the understanding and expertise to build robust, insight-driven and future-ready finance functions.

About McCain

McCain Foods Limited is the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in appetizers and snacks. It employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 51 production facilities on six continents and generates annual sales in excess of CDN $10 billion.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2020, WNS had 42,830 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Wertpapier


