DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Cumulated order entry of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 exceeds own expectations

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Cumulated order entry of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 exceeds own expectations

31-March-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, March 31, 2021 - Today SUSS MicroTec announces figures for the cumulated order entry of the fourth quarter 2020 and the first quarter 2021.

So far, the company has forecast an order entry for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 of cumulated more than EUR 120 million. Following first calculations, order entry in the first quarter of 2021 reached a value of more than EUR 76 million (previous year: EUR 69.0 million). Together with the order intake of EUR 74.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, this sums up to an order entry of more than EUR 150 million in the last six months, which considerably exceeds previous expectations. The sustained high demand for semiconductor components and the placement of a large-volume order for advanced packaging solutions from an Asian customer at the end of March 2021 contributed to the increase in order entry.




Disclaimer

