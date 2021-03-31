DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Cumulated order entry of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 exceeds own expectations
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cumulated order entry of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 exceeds own expectations
Garching, March 31, 2021 - Today SUSS MicroTec announces figures for the cumulated order entry of the fourth quarter 2020 and the first quarter 2021.
So far, the company has forecast an order entry for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 of cumulated more than EUR 120 million. Following first calculations, order entry in the first quarter of 2021 reached a value of more than EUR 76 million (previous year: EUR 69.0 million). Together with the order intake of EUR 74.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, this sums up to an order entry of more than EUR 150 million in the last six months, which considerably exceeds previous expectations. The sustained high demand for semiconductor components and the placement of a large-volume order for advanced packaging solutions from an Asian customer at the end of March 2021 contributed to the increase in order entry.
Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sabine Radeboldt
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com
31-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1180092
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1180092 31-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare