Compass Minerals’ Goderich Mine Employees Ratify Historic Five-Year Agreement

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that unionized employees at its Goderich mine have ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The five-year term represents the longest CBA ever negotiated at the Goderich mine since it first opened in 1959.

“This agreement is a reflection of our shared commitment to treat each of our employees with fairness and respect as we partner together toward our common objective to operate safely and responsibly,” said Peter Baker, vice president of operations at Compass Minerals’ Goderich mine. “We strive to be an employer of choice and recognize our responsibilities as part of the Goderich community.”

“Our mine holds a rich history and we take great pride in the work we do here,” said Gary Lynch, president of Unifor Union Local 16-0 and designated national representative. “While there is always give-and-take in this process, I’m hopeful that the open and transparent negotiation that resulted in this new, ratified CBA can set a precedent for how we work together in the future.”

The CBA clarifies a number of operating protocols at the mine and codifies a competitive pay and benefits package for the term of the agreement.

“Goderich mine is an important and productive operation for Compass Minerals, but I believe it still has room to grow into its full potential. That will only be possible if we are locked arm-in-arm with the men and women who give it life,” said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. “I’m thankful for the contributions our employees make every day at the mine and pleased we have collaboratively charted a path forward for the next five years.”

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. And its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

