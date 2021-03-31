STS Group AG: New date for the Annual General Meeting 2021 Hallbergmoos/Munich , March 31, 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 ), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, postpones its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

The agenda of the upcoming Annual General Meeting will include the election of two Supervisory Board members. Against the background of the currently progressing transaction regarding the sale of the shareholding of the previous majority shareholder Mutares SE & Co KGaA in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Group, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for mid-May. As the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, the Annual General Meeting has been rescheduled for July 23, 2021.



About STS Group:

STS Group AG ("STS") is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,600 people worldwide and generated sales of 235.0 mEUR in the financial year 2020. STS produces and develops at its 12 plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturer of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.



STS Group AG

Stefan Hummel

Head of Finance & Administration

Zeppelinstrasse 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

+49 (0) 170 1810765

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group

