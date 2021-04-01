Mastercard Helps Small Businesses Digitally Enhance Their Operations with New Microsoft, QuickBooks and Zoho Benefits

Small businesses continue to move their operations online and look to access digital tools to future-proof their business in response to the pandemic. According to a Mastercard survey, 76% of small businesses in North America suggest the pandemic prompted them to make their business more digital, yet 64% say they are challenged to transform digitally1. To help small businesses maximize their digital presence, Mastercard is announcing the addition of new offerings with Microsoft, QuickBooks and Zoho to its suite of U.S. small business benefits. Now available across Mastercard BusinessCard and World Elite Mastercard for Business in the U.S., small businesses can drive awareness of their business online with Microsoft Advertising, digitally manage payroll and access HR support through QuickBooks Online Payroll, as well as engage with their customers through Zoho’s marketing capabilities.

“Now more than ever, having a digitally-led approach is critical for small business owners. Mastercard remains committed to helping provide small businesses the solutions required to meet the needs of the evolving consumer and operate in our digital world,” said Chiro Aikat, EVP of Products & Innovation in North America for Mastercard. “Together with our partners, we are delivering a solid foundation of digital offerings and tools for our small business cardholders that help them sustain their business today and accelerate their growth tomorrow.”

Beginning April 1st Mastercard small business cardholders will begin to automatically enjoy new benefits and access to the tools and solutions to help grow their business and digitally transform. This includes:

Microsoft Advertising: Drive more leads, phone calls, appointments, visits or purchases by using paid search to reach customers interested in your business. Receive $125 in advertising credit after spending only $10 with Microsoft Advertising. 2

Drive more leads, phone calls, appointments, visits or purchases by using paid search to reach customers interested in your business. Receive $125 in advertising credit after spending only $10 with Microsoft Advertising. Intuit QuickBooks Online Payroll: Manage payroll and access health benefits and HR support for your clients. Cardholders will save 40% off QuickBooks Online Payroll for 6 months. 3

Manage payroll and access health benefits and HR support for your clients. Cardholders will save 40% off QuickBooks Online Payroll for 6 months. Zoho Social and Marketing Plus Discounts: Mastercard BusinessCard cardholders receive 50% off one year of Zoho Social, a social media management tool that helps small businesses grow their social media presence. World Elite Mastercard for Business cardholders receive 50% off one year of Zoho Marketing Plus, Zoho’s new bundle which provides small business owners with a unified marketing platform to help them manage their social media, run email campaigns, survey their customers and more.4

"Many businesses have experienced an accelerated digital transition this past year, and they are now exposed to an array of tools that can help them grow and promote their businesses across digital marketing channels—web, social, email, events and more," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. "We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard to offer our social media management tool and end-to-end digital marketing platform—Zoho Social and Zoho Marketing Plus—so that small businesses can fast-track their growth."