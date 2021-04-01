U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 2022 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

First Quarter 2022 – Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2022 – Friday, July 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2022 – Friday, October 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2022 – Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

