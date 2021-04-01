U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 2022 Earnings Conference Calls
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:
- First Quarter 2022 – Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT
- Second Quarter 2022 – Friday, July 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2022 – Friday, October 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT
- Fourth Quarter 2022 – Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT
U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.
