First Solar Completes Sale of US Development Platform to Leeward

DALLAS and TEMPE, Ariz., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), announced that it completed the previously announced sale of a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10 gigawatts (GW)AC to Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC (“Leeward”), yesterday.

As part of Leeward’s acquisition of the US project platform, more than 50 members of the First Solar project development team have joined Leeward. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company’s integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC
Leeward Renewable Energy is a growth-oriented renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. Leeward is actively developing new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$105 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2020). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

Media
Reuven Proença
First Solar Media
reuven.proenca@firstsolar.com

Kelly Kimberly
Sard Verbinnen & Co. for Leeward Renewable Energy
KKimberly@sardverb.com 		Investors
Mitchell Ennis
First Solar Investor Relations
mitchell.ennis@firstsolar.com

