First Solar Completes Sale of US Development Platform to Leeward

DALLAS and TEMPE, Ariz., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), announced that it completed the previously announced sale of a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10 gigawatts (GW) AC to Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC (“Leeward”), yesterday.

As part of Leeward’s acquisition of the US project platform, more than 50 members of the First Solar project development team have joined Leeward. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.