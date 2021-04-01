 
BlackRock to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 15th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5079868). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021 and ending at midnight on Thursday, April 29, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5079868. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

31.03.21
BlackRock Canada Announces Management Fee Reduction for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds
31.03.21
BlackRock Raises USD$3 Billion for Debut Secondaries & Liquidity Solutions Strategy
30.03.21
BlackRock Hires Paul Bodnar to Lead Sustainable Investing
25.03.21
BlackRock to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021
24.03.21
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
22.03.21
PRODUCT UPDATE: iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETFs
22.03.21
iShares Takes Steps to Lead Industry in Style Investing
19.03.21
BlackRock Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
18.03.21
Coupang ist der grösste asiatische Disrupter seit Alibaba
11.03.21
RBC iShares Expands its Sustainable ETF Platform

