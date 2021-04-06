 American Vanguard / AMVAC Announce Strategic Integration of Non-crop Specialty Businesses

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) and its subsidiary AMVAC Corporation announced today that they are bringing their OHP Inc. subsidiary into the AMVAC Environmental Products (“AEP”) family to create a unified non-crop business entity within AVD.

OHP, the leading provider of technology-based solutions for greenhouse and nursery production applications, was acquired by AMVAC in 2017 to expand its non-crop footprint in the plant production segment.

The integration of OHP and AEP – a leading provider of proven chemistries, biologicals, and low-impact solutions to the professional pest, golf, landscape, and public health markets – is part of AVD’s long-term strategy to grow and re-define its position in non-crop markets through portfolio expansion, innovation, licensing, and acquisition.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, commented, “The integration of our dynamic specialty product businesses is part of the Company’s long-term strategy to increase capacity, broaden product portfolios, and support AEP’s and OHP’s collaborative efforts to develop new biological, biorational, and proven chemistry solutions to the market.”

Mr. Wintemute noted in particular that OHP’s biosolutions for U.S. nursery and ornamental customers are a key part of the Company’s growing portfolio of low-impact platforms in both the U.S. and internationally. “These green and sustainable platforms, combined with our precision application technologies, provide American Vanguard with unique and compelling ESG (environmental, social, and governance) solutions.”

Changes in OHP Leadership

With OHP’s integration come several leadership changes.

Dan Stahl, OHP’s long-time leader and the company’s Vice President/General Manager, is planning to retire from OHP at the end of April. He has worked closely with AEP CEO Shayne M. Wetherall and the extended AEP executive team to facilitate a smooth integration ensuring OHP will continue to deliver excellent products and service to its customers and its channel and supplier partners. A formal announcement of Mr. Stahl’s retirement is forthcoming.