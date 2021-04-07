 
checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. (“Fibrogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement “provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 28% in after-hours trading on April 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FibroGen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

FibroGen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. (“Fibrogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On April 6, 2021, after the market …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
The GEO Group Suspends Quarterly Dividend to Maximize Repayment of Debt While It Evaluates ...
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:18 Uhr
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors
01:50 Uhr
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively Scheduled for July 15, 2021
06.04.21
FibroGen Provides Additional Information on Roxadustat
16.03.21
FibroGen Initiates LELANTOS-2 – Second Phase 3 Clinical Study of Pamrevlumab for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
2
FibroGen Inc - Entwickler von erstklassigen Therapeutika