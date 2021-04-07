Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. (“Fibrogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement “provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.”