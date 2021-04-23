DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Continental announces preliminary key data for the first quarter of 2021



23-Apr-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The financial results of Continental AG in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 are above current average analyst expectations. Based on preliminary data, key financial results of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 are as follows: