Alpha Lithium Appoints Expert Metallurgical Process Development Leader

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Molnar, Ph.D., P.Eng., to the Company’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Molnar has also been selected as the project leader and qualified person (“QP”) to oversee the development of a proposed lithium processing program as part of the Company’s strategic commercialization plans for its growing South American assets.

Ron Molnar has been a valued member of the technical team developing and commissioning a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant in North America. The plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies under the auspices of Standard Lithium Ltd. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. Dr Molnar’s expertise is highly relevant to the direct lithium extraction methods proposed for Alpha Lithium’s projects in Argentina.

Dr. Molnar’s career as a professional metallurgical engineer (Ontario P.E.# 100111288) specializing in solvent-extraction and ion-exchange processes has spanned over 35 years’ experience in hydrometallurgical bench and pilot plant testing. Dr. Molnar has built and operated more than 60 pilot plant circuits extracting a wide range of metallic elements and has also designed and built over 20 custom solvent extraction pilot plant circuits for use in specific projects and general testing. His efforts include test program design, management and supervision, pilot plant design, management, and operation (including operator training), as well as data analysis for bench-scale and pilot plant programs.

Ron is a life-member and fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), and has authored and co-authored numerous publications and oral presentations, He founded MetNetH2O Inc., an independent consultancy based in Ontario, Canada specializing in solvent extraction and ion exchange process testing and development. Dr. Molnar received his Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy from McGill University and received a PhD in Metallurgy at Imperial College, Royal School of Mines, London England.

