American Express Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power U.S. Online & Mobile App Credit Card Satisfaction Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

The American Express App1 and the American Express (NYSE: AXP) website both ranked number one in customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies’ mobile apps and credit card websites, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Online & Mobile App Credit Card Satisfaction StudiesSM. This is the third year American Express ranked as the top mobile credit card app in the study, after being recognized in 2018 and 2020. This is the first time American Express ranked as the top credit card website since the inaugural J.D. Power U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction Study began in 2019.

“Both the American Express App and our Card Member website provide the best-in-class, customer-centric experiences that our brand is known for, and we’re consistently launching new features and innovations to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Pascale Voldman Hutz, Chief Data Officer and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Digital and Data Solutions. “At a time when a growing number of our Card Members are connecting with us digitally, we couldn’t be prouder to know they enjoy and find value in our digital experiences.”

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Online & Mobile App Credit Card Satisfaction Studies measure thousands of customers’ overall satisfaction with their primary credit card issuer’s digital offerings. American Express Card Members who used the mobile app rank it highest in all four categories measured by the study, including navigation, visual appeal, speed and information/content. The American Express website also had the highest ranking in all four categories of the study.

“Our top engineering talent, in partnership with our adept digital product and design teams, have consistently created new features and enhancements to improve our digital touchpoints and allow American Express to deliver engaging, personalized experiences in every square inch of both the mobile app and our website,” said Marc Gordon, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Some of the enhancements to American Express App and website over the past year, include:

  • Digital Receipts – Card Members can view enhanced information through their online accounts and the Amex App about purchases from certain merchants that process their payments, allowing them to track and remember purchases while reducing the amount of time and resources merchants spend managing disputes.
  • Send & Split – Send & Split makes it possible for Card Members to send money within the U.S. to PayPal or Venmo users without a credit card fee2 and also split Amex Card purchases with PayPal and Venmo users and get paid back directly to their Card, all within the Amex App (enrollment required).
  • Supplemental Card Member Controls - Card Members can keep track of and put limits on the spending habits of additional card members on their accounts, all within the Amex App. This feature provides the basic Card Member with a quick and easy way to access the complete view of their spending and financial health.
  • Dark Mode – A unique, midnight blue Dark Mode was added throughout all sections of the Amex App - from statements to offers and account details - in response to customer feedback to help decrease eye fatigue.

For more information about American Express online, please visit our website here, and to learn more about the American Express App, please visit this page. To download the mobile app, please visit the App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: U.S.

1 iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.

2 PayPal charges a fee to Send to non-US recipients. The charge on your American Express Card for transactions that add money to your Amex Send account is subject to terms that apply to Card charges, including the Card’s purchase APR.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

