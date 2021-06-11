 
checkAd

Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 13:59  |  74   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with three Adobe Partner of the Year Awards for 2021, in honor of its contributions to Adobe’s business and its significant impact on customer success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005077/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 314,98€
Hebel 8,98
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,09€
Hebel 6,32
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture receives Partner of the Year Awards from Adobe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture receives Partner of the Year Awards from Adobe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture received the following awards:

  • 2021 Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year (Americas): This award recognizes Accenture Interactive’s strong results, which include achieving several hundred technical certifications. Additionally, Accenture Interactive further developed its robust customer experience pipeline in collaboration with the Adobe Customer Solutions delivery teams.
  • Adobe Workfront Global System Integrator Partner of the Year (International): The recipient of this distinguished award for the third year in a row, Accenture has continuously demonstrated dedication – and results – through joint marketing programs with Adobe. These initiatives have helped to increase pipeline and client growth, while investing in certifying and building Accenture’s Adobe Workfront services capabilities across the globe.
  • Adobe Workfront Global System Integrator Partner of the Year (Americas): For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has received this award for being on the leading edge of innovation, investing to help clients transform their people, processes and technologies. Notably, Accenture and Adobe Workfront co-developed and launched the Adobe Workfront + Veeva Vault PromoMats integrated solution for the Life Sciences industry.

“Accenture delivers the best experiences for customers across the globe, who understand that people are buying and selling in totally new and evolving ways,” said Jim LaLonde, lead, Accenture Adobe Business Group. “The seismic changes of the past year have accelerated the urgency to reimagine what these novel approaches can achieve, and these awards reflect the continued dedication of our people to achieve results for our clients today, while anticipating the future.”

“Accenture has repeatedly demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Adobe-based solutions that enhance our joint customers’ experiences,” said Kevin Harris, Accenture global alliance leader, Adobe. “We congratulate Accenture on receiving these awards and anticipate many future successes stemming from our work together.”

Historically unveiled at Adobe Summit and Workfront Leap, Adobe’s partner awards were shared virtually as part of the Adobe Summit online experience.

Accenture has been an Adobe partner since 2002 and has more than 3,500 Adobe experts around the globe leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications to solve business challenges for clients. For more information on Accenture and Adobe, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/alliances/adobe.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with three Adobe Partner of the Year Awards for 2021, in honor of its contributions to Adobe’s business and its significant impact on customer success. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Accenture Launches myNav Green Cloud Advisor to Help Companies Realize Sustainability Goals Through the Cloud
10.06.21
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation
08.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Efma and Accenture Announce the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021
03.06.21
Alstom Chooses Accenture and Dassault Systèmes to Develop New Cloud Platform for PLM to Increase Competitiveness and Support Growth
03.06.21
Accenture Interactive Expands Experience-Led Transformation Services in Southeast Asia with Acquisition of Award-Winning Agency Entropia
02.06.21
Accenture Names CEO Julie Sweet to Additional Position of Chair of the Board, Effective Sept. 1, 2021
02.06.21
Near-Record Revenues in 2020 Provide Opportunity for Investment Banks to Restructure and Enhance the Client Experience, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities to Client Missions
01.06.21
“New Science” is Driving More Growth than Predicted Against a Changing Economic Environment, According to Accenture Report