GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. STREAMLINES INTRODUCTION OF ITS NEW PLATFORM, MERGING DIGITAL WALLET AND CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING INTO ONE LAUNCH

New York, NY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the GTII tech team has streamlined the new trading platform so that all the features of the digital wallet and the cryptocurrency trading functions will be merged into one website and introduced on or about this Thursday, June 17, 2021.



The launch of the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange, Beyond Blockchain, is intended to enable customers to trade cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether), tokens, FX, commodities (physical gold and silver), and other assets, such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art, through the Company’s digital assets platform. As was previously announced, the Company acquired an original Picasso etching to begin the formation of its planned digital fine arts and collectibles platform. The work, entitled ‘Quatre femmes nues et tete sculptee’ was executed in 1934 on Montval laid paper and published by A. Vollard, Paris, in 1939 (the “Picasso Etching”). Also, in early June, the Company completed another fine arts collectible purchase, Warhol ‘Bianca Jagger – Birthday Party at Studio 54’ a gelatin silver print, taken in 1977. These two acquisitions, in conjunction with GTII’s partnership with Cavalier Galleries, have formed the basis of what the Company hopes will be a significant digital arts portfolio that could appeal to both classic and contemporary fine art collectors.

The technologies being provided through GTII’s agreement with Alt5 Sigma, Inc. would house any tokenized and fractionalized assets that the Company may distribute to its shareholders. The Company’s cryptocurrency platform Beyond Blockchain is a revenue-based model, and the Company believes it will successfully compete with other, similar platforms because it has focused its expertise solely on the tokenization and fractionalization of fine art and other collectibles.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII commented “We made the decision to pause the launch of our digital wallet and instead focus our full attention on the introduction of our fully-realized cryptocurrency trading business. Our newly formed tech team has been working overtime to take GTII to the next level, as we quickly become at home in this highly sophisticated, energizing and groundbreaking new business concept. We believe that the tokenization and fractionalization of what could become a formidable fine arts collection is a winning concept, one that could afford the Company growth and our very loyal shareholders material value.”.