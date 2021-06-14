 
Wisdomtree Palladium 1x Daily Short Securities - Results of the Meeting of the ETP Securityholders

14 June 2021

LSE Code: 1PAS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE PALLADIUM 1X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
ISIN: IE00B94QLR02

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 2 to USD 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 28 April 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 14 June 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 14 June 2021.





