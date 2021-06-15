 
Norton Adds New Privacy Features to Help Consumers Take Control of Their Personal Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021   

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced new and expanded privacy offerings to help people keep their sensitive information more private and take control of the information shared about them online.

"Norton's new and expanded privacy offerings help people take control of their personal information more effectively." (Photo: Business Wire)

“With so much personal information readily available online today, it is more important than ever to proactively protect our online privacy and identity,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer, NortonLifeLock. “Our growing portfolio of solutions empowers people to reclaim control of their online privacy.”

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, more than half of consumers globally don’t know how to protect their online privacy, leaving many defenseless to cybercriminals. To help consumers take back control of their online privacy, Norton has added new features to its industry-leading Norton Secure VPN, which ranks #1 overall for network performance and file download time,1 including:

  • Safe Connections: Compromised Network Detection notifies users any time they connect to a compromised network, which could enable unauthorized third parties to view data a consumer sends and receives. Once detected, Norton Secure VPN proactively identifies the compromised networks and alerts them to turn on their VPN to secure their internet connection and ensure they continue browsing with security, anonymity, and peace of mind.
  • Kill Switch: Automatically disconnects a user’s device from the internet if the VPN connection is lost, which prevents the user’s IP address, location or identity from accidentally being exposed.
  • Split Tunneling: Allows individuals to encrypt, secure, and anonymize the traffic they choose. Individuals can route some of their device traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel while allowing other apps or services to access the internet directly. This ensures optimal performance without compromising security or leaving personal information exposed.

Norton Secure VPN is available for up to 10 devices, starting at $4.99/month or $49.99/year. For more information and product terms and conditions, visit norton.com/products/norton-secure-vpn.

Privacy Monitor Assistant

Privacy Monitor Assistant is also now more accessible for everyone. Privacy Monitor Assistant is a white-glove service that makes online privacy protection easier by helping individuals fight back against data brokers sharing their personal information. Previously only available as a bundled service, Privacy Monitor Assistant is now available as a standalone service for $12.99/month or $129.99/year.

Data brokers collect and sell consumer’s personal information, such as home addresses, contact information, social profiles, details about children or other family members, court records and more. Having this type of personal information exposed on the internet where anyone can find it may leave consumers vulnerable to identity theft. Privacy Monitor Assistant scans popular data broker websites for a customer’s personal information and once identified, requests to opt-out on their behalf.

To learn more about Norton privacy offerings and how to bolster your Cyber Safety, visit the Norton Internet Security Center.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.
1 Based on a test of nine other leading VPN products in the VPN Products Performance Benchmarks report conducted by PassMark Software commissioned by NortonLifeLock, March 2021.



