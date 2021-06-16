Travelers Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today published its annual Sustainability Report, which outlines the company’s multifaceted strategy for creating shareholder value over time and highlights its 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“We take a holistic approach to sustained value creation, understanding that our long-term success depends not only on our business strategy and competitive advantages but also on keeping our promise to be there for our customers, communities and employees,” said Yafit Cohn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Travelers. “This year’s report showcases the ways that we delivered on that promise and raised the bar in terms of taking care of all our stakeholders during a globally challenging time.”