Guidewire Recognizes Cognizant as First Recipient of its PartnerConnect InsuranceNow Specialization

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner, is the first partner to achieve the Guidewire InsuranceNow specialization.

Cognizant has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its support of InsuranceNow deployments. The achievement of specializations enables Cognizant to provide its insurance clients with more clarity and insight into unique skills and capabilities of Guidewire products and solutions.

“We are excited to recognize Cognizant as the first of our partners to achieve the Guidewire InsuranceNow specialization, earned by their commitment to providing high levels of quality service through their proven InsuranceNow expertise,” said Zachary Gustafson, general manager, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “When we formally launched the InsuranceNow Specialization, it was our goal to provide customers with more insight and clarity as to which PartnerConnect Consulting partners have proven capabilities, certified skills, and a performance track record in InsuranceNow. Cognizant has been a services partner to the InsuranceNow team for years, and we are pleased to recognize them as the inaugural recipient of this specialization.”

“Achieving the Guidewire InsuranceNow specialization is an important step in providing our mid-tier insurers with modern digital platforms that increase speed to market, offer digital capabilities and enhance operational efficiencies to differentiate in the market,” said Mahesh Natarajan Cognizant’s Head of Strategy and ISG. “Our continued commitment to delivering cloud-enabled business transformation is enhanced by our partnerships across top software companies, like Guidewire, who are at the forefront of creating innovative, simplified and scalable solutions to the Insurance market.”

InsuranceNow is purpose-built for U.S. regional and super-regional insurers that focus on personal, main-street commercial, and straightforward specialty lines that may be constrained by limited IT resources. InsuranceNow provides insurers the freedom to focus on innovation and service with a ready-to-go core system that is complete, not complex. Its all-in-one design makes possible rapid implementations and regular upgrades, keeping insurers’ technology current and their business nimble.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

