SCIEX OS Introduces New Software With OneOmics Suite and Molecule Profiler App

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, continues to strengthen its software portfolio with new applications. OneOmics suite, now commercialized, supports big data, multi-omics research through the power of secure, collaborative cloud computing on SCIEX Cloud. The Molecule Profiler app extends beyond traditional drug metabolism software to add capabilities for the identification and quantification of biopharmaceutical metabolites and impurities, and provides a single solution to support the safety of life-saving therapies.

SCIEX OS is an entire LC-MS software ecosystem that enables scientists to easily get the most out of every sample. It is continually being updated to meet the evolving workflow needs of our customers, including support for the ZenoTOF 7600 system, the new accurate mass system from SCIEX. Systems powered by SCIEX OS have intuitive data acquisition, powerful data processing, and data integrity through traceable audit trails. Soon to be available in 9 languages, SCIEX OS helps scientists ensure completeness and consistency across all labs, instruments and workflows.

SCIEX Cloud and OneOmics suite

To advance the detection and treatment of disease, it is critical to understand how the thousands of mRNA transcripts, proteins, lipids and metabolites in the body are regulated and modified. The large-scale study of these molecules is the field of omics. OneOmics suite enables life science researchers to process large-scale proteomics and metabolomics data sets with ease, and up to 10x faster than desktop computing, reducing processing time from hours to minutes.

With SCIEX Cloud, data are securely stored in the cloud, allowing researchers to process their data from anywhere, anytime, and collaborate globally to integrate data from transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics. These increases in productivity will support breakthrough discoveries in the field of biomarker research.

To learn more about OneOmics suite and SCIEX Cloud, see here.

Molecule Profiler app

To bring life-saving small molecule and biopharmaceutical therapies to market safely, it is critical to understand how they are metabolized in the body. Molecule Profiler enables scientists to identify and quantify biotransformations and impurities across a wide range of molecular classes, including therapeutic oligonucleotides, small molecule drugs, peptide therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates.