Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ferrari S.p.A. to become their Official Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Provider. Together, the companies will accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organization, including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1 (F1) team. Ferrari will use AWS’s breadth and depth of services and proven global infrastructure, including the AWS Europe (Milan) region, to streamline design and testing of its cars, giving customers the most exciting driving experiences possible. In addition, Scuderia Ferrari will leverage AWS to launch a digital fan engagement platform, via its mobile app, to engage hundreds of millions of fans worldwide with exclusive, personalized content.

“Ferrari and AWS both represent excellence in their fields. As our Official Cloud Provider, I firmly believe AWS will enable our company to become a data-driven organization that uses the power of technology to improve our products, increase engagement with Ferrari enthusiasts worldwide, and deliver continuously more exciting driving experiences,” said Mattia Binotto, Principal of Scuderia Ferrari. “We chose AWS because of their relentless focus on innovation, unmatched portfolio of capabilities, and proven experience supporting partners in the automotive and sports industries. Throughout our storied history, Ferrari has had racing and innovation at our core, and now we look forward to applying AWS machine learning, advanced analytics, and high performance computing across the company to deliver deeper insights and even more powerful cars.”

As a manufacturer of some of the world’s highest-performing cars, Ferrari will rely on AWS’s advanced analytics, machine learning, compute, storage, and database capabilities to rapidly achieve insights into car design and performance on the road and track. Ferrari will leverage Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), with a range of specialized instance types for efficient high performance computing (HPC), to run complex simulations that test car performance under a wide variety of driving conditions and racing scenarios. As part of this work, Ferrari will use AWS Graviton2-based instances—which consistently deliver up to 40% better price performance over comparable current generation x86-based instances. Further, by tapping into the virtually unlimited scale of AWS HPC resources, Ferrari can run thousands of simulations concurrently to gain insights far faster than ever before possible running simulations in an on-premises environment. As a result, the company’s engineers can pursue an agile approach to experimentation with new designs and strategies to accelerate their pace of innovation.