Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Will Be Networking At Polo Hamptons 2021 Events On July 24, 2021

New York, New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage ( https://chucksvintageoriginal.com ), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, recently announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event. The events surrounding the Polo Match will give the Company’s team an abundance of networking and press opportunities.

Company, As A Sponsor, Will Be The Subject Of An Editorial, Plus A Feature Article Distributed Via Multimedia And Social Media, By Social Life Magazine, The Luxury Magazine For The Hamptons

The clientele attending will include some of the country’s most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses. The Polo Match & Cocktail Party, held in Bridgehampton, 900 Lumber Lane, on July 24, 2021, will offer the Company’s executive team the opportunity to gain new inroads for the company in both the Chuck’s Vintage and the Company’s cutting-edge solar technologies.

CEO James DiPrima said; “This is the perfect setting and an outstanding social media and celebrity opportunity to connect to high-net-worth individuals and luxury brand heavyweights and introduce our solar solutions and Chuck’s reemergence, utilizing a high-income demo and person-to-person discussions. There will be many networking and press opportunities.”

This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.