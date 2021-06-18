checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 18 June 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 18 June 2021

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased: 165,267

Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1,676.4005

Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1,676.4005

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1,676.4005

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 250,326,488 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 250,326,488. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Date of purchases: 18 June 2021

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue
18 June 2021 , 07:21 165,267 1,676.4005 LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

