hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



18 June 2021



hGears AG



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



hGears AG (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:

Securities: Issuer: hGears AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A3CMGN3 Offer price: EUR 26.00 Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option: 870,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra Stabilisations: Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Amount Market place 17 June 2021 12:11:29 25.80 773 XETR 17 June 2021 12:11:29 26.00 227 XETR 17 June 2021 13:33:04 25.80 246 XETR 17 June 2021 13:33:04 26.00 194 XETR Sum

17 June 2021 25.8585

Weighted average price 1,440

Total 18 June 2021 09:42:03 25.40 441 XETR 18 June 2021 09:42:03 25.50 194 XETR 18 June 2021 09:42:03 25.70 100 XETR 18 June 2021 09:44:30 25.80 265 XETR 18 June 2021 09:44:30 25.60 131 XETR 18 June 2021 09:44:56 26.00 100 XETR 18 June 2021 09:45:11 25.60 164 XETR 18 June 2021 09:46:07 26.00 200 XETR 18 June 2021 09:46:31 25.60 205 XETR 18 June 2021 09:53:56 25.50 524 XETR 18 June 2021 09:55:55 25.50 393 XETR 18 June 2021 09:57:55 25.50 294 XETR 18 June 2021 09:59:59 25.50 221 XETR 18 June 2021 10:01:57 25.50 203 XETR 18 June 2021 10:02:08 25.50 365 XETR 18 June 2021 10:31:40 25.90 448 XETR 18 June 2021 10:31:40 26.00 189 XETR 18 June 2021 10:32:29 26.00 582 XETR 18 June 2021 10:32:57 26.00 300 XETR 18 June 2021 11:01:51 25.80 194 XETR 18 June 2021 11:01:51 26.00 100 XETR 18 June 2021 11:04:06 26.00 456 XETR 18 June 2021 11:04:06 26.00 229 XETR 18 June 2021 11:04:06 26.00 5 XETR 18 June 2021 11:04:36 26.00 100 XETR 18 June 2021 11:16:00 25.80 147 XETR 18 June 2021 11:18:06 25.90 732 XETR 18 June 2021 11:18:06 25.90 160 XETR 18 June 2021 11:18:47 25.90 6 XETR 18 June 2021 11:18:47 26.00 4 XETR 18 June 2021 11:18:50 25.60 155 XETR 18 June 2021 11:19:04 26.00 20 XETR 18 June 2021 11:20:10 25.60 45 XETR 18 June 2021 11:20:51 26.00 50 XETR 18 June 2021 11:21:49 26.00 60 XETR 18 June 2021 11:22:47 25.50 250 XETR 18 June 2021 11:23:28 25.50 188 XETR 18 June 2021 11:23:29 25.50 340 XETR 18 June 2021 11:23:29 25.50 222 XETR 18 June 2021 11:23:41 25.90 70 XETR 18 June 2021 11:23:57 26.00 50 XETR 18 June 2021 11:24:28 25.90 70 XETR 18 June 2021 11:24:58 26.00 70 XETR 18 June 2021 11:26:43 26.00 65 XETR 18 June 2021 11:29:09 26.00 74 XETR 18 June 2021 11:30:15 26.00 3 XETR 18 June 2021 11:32:02 25.70 40 XETR 18 June 2021 12:12:00 25.60 30 XETR 18 June 2021 14:02:49 25.50 782 XETR 18 June 2021 14:02:49 25.60 194 XETR 18 June 2021 14:05:10 26.00 100 XETR 18 June 2021 14:05:10 26.00 500 XETR 18 June 2021 14:05:11 25.60 429 XETR 18 June 2021 14:05:27 26.00 200 XETR 18 June 2021 14:52:39 25.60 20 XETR 18 June 2021 15:01:43 25.60 551 XETR 18 June 2021 15:15:47 25.50 2,000 XETR 18 June 2021 16:34:30 25.30 1,290 XETR 18 June 2021 16:34:30 25.80 776 XETR 18 June 2021 16:36:55 25.80 434 XETR 18 June 2021 17:02:56 25.50 358 XETR 18 June 2021 17:08:29 25.50 183 XETR 18 June 2021 17:21:43 25.50 193 XETR 18 June 2021 17:36:13 26.00 5,000 XETR 18 June 2021 17:36:13 26.00 3,000 XETR 18 June 2021 17:36:13 26.00 1,918 XETR Sum

18 June 2021 25.7849

Weighted average price 27,182

Total

Sum

(17/06/21-18/06/21) Weighted average price (EUR) Total 25.7886 28,622

Disclaimer

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are (a) "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any other member state of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany), Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa."

18.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: hGears AG Brambach 38 78713 Schramberg Germany Phone: +49 (7422) 566 0 Fax: +49 (7422) 566 883 E-mail: info@hgears.com Internet: https://hgears.com ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3 WKN: A3CMGN Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1209870

End of News DGAP News Service

1209870 18.06.2021