CoinShares & Finanzen Zero Announce Exclusive Crypto ETP Platform Partnership

Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm and Germany’s leading financial news portal join forces to bring crypto ETPs to investors with zero trading fees 

June 21, 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - -- CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced an exclusive partnership with the largest platform for German-speaking financial and investment news, finanzen.net. As a result of the partnership, CoinShares will be the sole provider of physically-backed crypto products on the newly launched investment platform finanzen.net zero which launched on June 5, 2021 with zero trading fees.

The following exchange traded products (ETPs) will be available to investors via the finanzen.net zero platform:

Name ISIN WKN                    
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin GB00BLD4ZL17 A3GPMN
CoinShares Physical Ethereum GB00BLD4ZM24 A3GQ2N
CoinShares Physical Litecoin GB00BLD4ZP54 A3GRUD

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares’ Chief Revenue Officer commented, “As Europe’s largest digital investment firm, we are delighted to partner with finanzen.net to deliver German investors and brokers access to the digital asset ecosystem through unique product offerings. After cross-listing CoinShares Physical ETPs on the Boerse Xetra earlier this month, this exclusive partnership is the next step in our continued mission of bridging the gap between institutional and digital asset investors.”

Currently, finanzen.net delivers almost 65 million visits a month via their website and iOS/Android applications. With the new platform zero, over 180,000 securities are available to customers including stocks, ETFs, funds, crypto ETPs, warrants and certificates. Users can enjoy extended trading hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CET and make use of the free savings plan option.

Jens Ohr, Managing Director of finanzen.net zero stated, “Having a partner like CoinShares on board is a big win, fitting exactly the needs of our target group and ensuring their participation in a growing market.”

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com/

Company | + 44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | + 1 646 859 5951

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | + 46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

About finanzen.net zero

Finanzen.net no longer only offers the latest and extensive stock market information, but also its own free trading product: finanzen.net zero. "Zero" in the meaning of "zero cost" of trading: There are no order and custody fees, lump sums for third parties or other ancillary costs. It is the only product in the market combining all information users need for their financial decisions with the opportunity to implement them directly.

For more information on finanzen.net zero, visit: https://www.finanzen.net/zero

For more information on the information platform: https://www.finanzen.net/





