Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and 33rd Operating U.S. Store

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, its fourth dispensary in Pennsylvania. The medical-only cannabis store is located at 1221 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. It is in the former historic Cathay Tea Garden Restaurant building which is centrally located and steps away from the heart of downtown. Cresco’s other Sunnyside dispensaries are in Butler, Pittsburgh and New Kensington.

Cresco Labs Sunnyside expands into Philadelphia with fourth dispensary opening in Pennsylvania. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I commend our Retail, Real Estate and Community Integration teams for their outstanding work in the opening of another Sunnyside location that will help grow our presence in the sixth largest U.S. city,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and Co-Founder. “Our Sunnyside retail platform continues to outpace industry averages on per store retail metrics thanks to our teams’ ability to open in the best locations, secure an array of products to serve a breadth of consumer needs, and deliver an excellent customer experience. We’re delighted to begin bringing the Sunnyside retail experience to medical patients in downtown Philadelphia.”

Sunnyside Philadelphia will feature 10 points of sale with more than 5,500 square feet of space and an array of medical cannabis products displayed by form and function. Patients can place online orders, browse live inventory through Sunnyside.shop and pick up orders in-store the same day.

In addition to its retail network in Pennsylvania, Cresco Labs continues to distribute its portfolio of branded products to 100% of dispensaries throughout the state.

Sunnyside Philadelphia’s store hours are 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 9:00 AM to 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

