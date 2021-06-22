checkAd

Invitation to Today’s Capital Markets Update Webcast Hosted by Alussa Energy and FREYR

FREYR AS (FREYR), the Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (Alussa Energy) (NYSE: ALUS), are pleased to invite investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Update webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CEST today, June 22, 2021 to discuss items related to the announced business combination and planned listing of FREYR Battery (Pubco) on the New York Stock Exchange, and to provide an update on business activities at FREYR.

The presentation will be hosted by Daniel Barcelo, Founder and CEO of Alussa Energy, Chi Chow, Strategy and Investor Relations of Alussa Energy and Tom Einar Jensen, CEO of FREYR.

In addition, the webcast will feature Jarand Rystad, CEO of Rystad Energy, who will provide the firm’s view on macro trends within the global energy transition and the accelerating demand for battery solutions.

Event details

Participation is possible via webcast and conference call. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CEST and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes including a Q&A session. Questions to management can be submitted in writing via the webcast window during the event or by phone via the conference call during the Q&A session. Presentation slides used in the webcast by FREYR and Alussa Energy will be available prior to the event in the ‘Investors’ section at both www.freyrbattery.com and www.alussaenergy.com.

Please register for and join the webcast via this link: https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/alussa-energyfreyr-capital-markets ....

Please dial one of the following numbers to join the conference call:

Canada: +16474848336
Denmark: +4578150108
France: +33170750735
Germany: +4969222220377
Hong Kong (香港): +85258033176
Luxembourg: +35227300167
Norway: +4723963688
Spain: +34914192768
Switzerland: +41225675632
United Kingdom: +443333009032
United States: +16467224903

About Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.

Alussa Energy is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Alussa Energy may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, Alussa Energy intends to focus on businesses across the entire global energy supply chain. For more information, please visit www.alussaenergy.com.

