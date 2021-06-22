checkAd

Just Crack an Egg Introduces Convenient, Protein-Filled Microwaveable Omelet Rounds in Four Eggcitingly Delicious Flavors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

Sometimes cooking the perfect omelet means ending up only with a pile of scrambled eggs. But thanks to Just Crack an Egg, known for cracking conventions of a delicious breakfast with their scramble bowls, the best omelet is now within reach…of your microwave. Introducing Omelet Rounds: a protein-packed, baked breakfast alternative to bland and boring breakfasts that can be ready in under a minute for a hot, fresh-tasting wake-up call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005175/en/

New Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds (Photo: Business Wire)

“We love eggs at Just Crack an Egg – is there a more perfect food? Omelets are wonderfully delicious but also tricky to make,” says Maureen O’Neill, Brand Manager for Just Crack an Egg. “With Omelet Rounds, we want to introduce egg-loving fans to a quick and easy-to-prep way to get the best of a classic egg breakfast in the comfort of their kitchen or on the go.”

Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds are made with Cage Free Eggs* and use a perfected baking method to get a hot and fluffy center for a delicious taste with no artificial flavors, dyes, or preservatives**. Breakfast lovers can find Omelet Rounds available in four delicious flavors:

  • All American: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured bacon and sharp cheddar cheese
  • Three Meat: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, pork sausage, uncured bacon, uncured ham and cheddar cheese
  • Classic: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, uncured ham, cheddar cheese, red pepper, green pepper and onion
  • Broccoli Cheddar: omelets with Cage Free Eggs*, cheddar cheese and broccoli
    * Made with eggs from chickens never confined to cages, **See ingredients to support quality

Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds (MSRP: $3.49) are available now in the refrigerated aisle at grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit justcrackanegg.net and follow along for more eggciting news on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wertpapier


