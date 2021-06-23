NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces That Energy Exploration Veteran Gerry Sheehan Joins the Board of Directors

Mr. Sheehan has worked continuously in international oil and gas exploration, development, and production for over 38 years. He has broad technical and business development experience in Africa, South Asia and Europe which he will bring to NXT, as the Company seeks new markets for its proven SFD tool.

Mr. Sheehan began his career in 1982 as a Geophysicist with Britoil plc. (formerly, the British National Oil Corporation) where he evaluated acreage in the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland and Norway. In 1986, Mr. Sheehan transferred to Houston as a technical auditor, and was later seconded to the Global Basin Evaluation Team, focusing on Africa and Asia.

In 1987, Mr. Sheehan joined Tullow Oil plc. ("Tullow") as part of the founding technical team. Tullow was successful in Senegal, a World Bank sponsored gas to power project. New acreage was secured in the UK, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen, with follow-on successful exploration and field development projects. From 1992 to 1998, Mr. Sheehan held the position of Chief Geophysicist at Tullow during which time the company enjoyed successes in South Asia culminating in the discovery and development of the 1 TCF-sized Bangora gas field in Bangladesh, operated by Tullow on behalf of Texaco and Chevron Corporation. His project team also deployed on the successful re-development of the offshore Espoir field in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa, with partners Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Addax Petroleum Corporation. From 1998 to 2006, he held the post of International Exploration Manager with Tullow, which encompassed a business development responsibility. This was a time of rapid growth and expansion at Tullow with new assets acquired in West Africa, North Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and South Asia. In 2004, Mr. Sheehan led the technical due-diligence team of Tullow on the corporate acquisition of Energy Africa plc. The enlarged company rapidly expanded its footprint in Africa with notable oil exploration successes in Ghana and Uganda, both countries now seen as significant oil provinces. Mr. Sheehan headed the technical team and was instrumental in securing the Jubilee offshore lease that led to the most significant discovery in Tullow’s history; Ghana’s world-class Jubilee field discovered in 2007 with recoverable reserves estimated to be more than 370 million barrels, with an upside potential of 1.8 billion barrels.