checkAd

PVH Corp. to Exit Heritage Brands Business with Sale of IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene Brands to Authentic Brands Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and will exit its Heritage Brands business. The cash purchase price for the transaction is approximately $220 million, subject to customary adjustment. The transaction includes the IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene brand trademarks.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of PVH’s 2021 year, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp. commented, “This was a difficult decision, as we recognize that our Heritage Brands business provided the resources that laid the foundation and gave us the opportunity to build PVH into one of the largest fashion companies in the world today. We have been proactively optimizing our Heritage Brands business over the past few years, while focusing on allocating resources to higher-return businesses to maximize shareholder value. We believe ABG is well positioned to develop and invest in these brands for their future success.”

Mr. Larsson continued: "We continue to execute on our accelerated recovery priorities across our businesses globally. This transaction reflects our commitment to driving our next chapter of sustainable, profitable growth – focused on the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, our international markets, driving product strength with increased pricing power and margin expansion, and winning in the marketplace through super-charging e-commerce.”

Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG, said, “It’s exciting to welcome the storied Heritage Brands into the ABG portfolio. We intend to leverage our global partner network and brand development expertise to continue the good work PVH has done in creating a sustainable licensing business for the brands.”

PVH will continue to own and operate the intimates and underwear businesses, led by Warner’s, as well as continue to operate the dress shirts and neckwear business.

Centric Brands and United Legwear & Apparel Company have been granted licenses to operate parts of the IZOD, Van Heusen and ARROW sportswear businesses.

PJ Solomon is serving as exclusive financial advisor to PVH on the transaction. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and our Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Seite 1 von 3
PVH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. to Exit Heritage Brands Business with Sale of IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene Brands to Authentic Brands Group PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and will exit its Heritage Brands business. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:02 Uhr
PVH Corp. Updates 2021 Full Year Outlook in Connection With Announcement of the Sale of Its IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene Brands to Authentic Brands Group and the Exit From Its Heritage Brands Business
10.06.21
PVH Corp. Releases 13th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report
02.06.21
PVH Corp. Announces Leadership Updates
02.06.21
PVH Corp. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results Above Guidance and Raises Full Year Outlook
27.05.21
PVH Corp. Expands Pride Partnerships to Focus on Year-Round Education and Awareness of the LGBTQIA+ Community