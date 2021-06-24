Nordex SE: AES Brasil awards Nordex Group a 314 MW contract in Brazil

Hamburg, 24 June 2021 . AES Brasil has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 55 N163/5.X turbines for the 313.5 MW wind farm Cajuína. The order also includes the service of the turbines over the period of five years with several extension options of up to 20 years.

The project is located 100 kilometres west of the city of Natal in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The site has constant average wind speeds of around 9.2 m/s and a high capacity factor.

The start of the installations of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled for summer 2022.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the turbines including rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country following recently achieved Finame compliance.

