DGAP-News Nordex SE: AES Brasil awards Nordex Group a 314 MW contract in Brazil
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
- Wind farm comprises 55 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series
The project is located 100 kilometres west of the city of Natal in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The site has constant average wind speeds of around 9.2 m/s and a high capacity factor.
The start of the installations of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled for summer 2022.
The Nordex Group will manufacture the turbines including rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country following recently achieved Finame compliance.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com
Wertpapier
