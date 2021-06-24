checkAd

Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

What’s New: Renowned for deep co-engineering and collaboration to advance computing, Intel and Microsoft today deepen their partnership to deliver a completely reimagined computing experience with the upcoming Windows 11 for the more than three-fourths of Windows PCs powered by Intel processors1.

“Intel and Microsoft’s long-standing approach to OS, system architecture and hardware integration enables the best PC experience for customers. The combination of Windows 11 and Intel technologies and platforms offers unmatched performance, compatibility and experiences on Windows, and we’re bringing people’s favorite experiences from the phone to the PC with Intel Bridge Technology.”
 –Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group

How It Works: New PCs enabled by Intel Core processors and Intel’s broad portfolio of intellectual property and platform technologies are ready to deliver the full potential of new Windows 11 experiences — allowing people to collaborate, create and connect in ways that are meaningful to them. New experiences include:

  • Intel Bridge Technology, which vastly expands mobile applications to run right on the PC, making it easier than ever to both be productive and play favorite games all on one screen.
  • Windows Snap and Thunderbolt 4 for the best multi-monitor experience.
  • Windows and Intel Wi-Fi 6E, to connect anywhere, anytime from a PC — with more than 60 laptop designs on the market featuring Wi-Fi 6E, among other capabilities.

Why It Matters: With Intel Bridge Technology, the PC continues to offer the most choices and best experiences for the broadest ecosystem of applications. Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows. Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating leading CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.

These hardware advancements, coupled with Intel’s software co-engineering with Microsoft, will enable some of the best Windows designs on the market. Intel has already verified more than 80 Windows-based Intel Evo platforms from top original equipment manufacturers, including Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung, among others. Intel expects to deliver the broadest range of computing experiences for Windows 11 this year and beyond, with 10th Gen, 11th Gen and future generations of Intel Core processor-based platforms for consumers, businesses, education, enthusiasts and more.

More Context: 11th Gen Intel Core processors | Intel Evo | 11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics | Thunderbolt 4 Connector Technology

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

1 IDC 2020 data reports 78.8% of PCs operate on Intel processors.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

