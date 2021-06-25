MSCI 2021 Market Classification Review

“It is positive to see that most of the markets which imposed temporary accessibility restrictions to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to normal operations,” said Dr. Dimitris Melas, Global Head of Index Research and Product Development and Chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee. “For the markets that continue to maintain some measure of restrictions due to COVID-19, with no explicit guidelines on when such restrictions will be lifted, their Market Accessibility assessment may be affected negatively.”

MSCI Argentina Index reclassification to Standalone Markets status

MSCI announced today that it will reclassify the MSCI Argentina Index from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status in one step coinciding with the November 2021 Semi‐Annual Index Review. “Since September 2019, international institutional investors have been subject to the imposition of capital controls in the Argentina equity market,” said Craig Feldman, Global Head of Index Management Research and member of the MSCI Index Policy Committee. “Despite the fact that the MSCI Argentina Index remains replicable given that only foreign listings are eligible for inclusion to the index, the prolonged severity of capital controls with no resolution is not in line with the Market Accessibility criteria of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status.” The accessibility report for Argentina is now reflected in the MSCI 2021 Global Market Accessibility Review report available at https://www.msci.com/market-classification.

Consultation on potential reclassification of the MSCI Pakistan Index to Frontier Markets status

MSCI announced today the launch of a consultation on a proposal for potential reclassification of the MSCI Pakistan Index from Emerging Markets to Frontier Markets status in one step coinciding with the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review.

Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for Market Accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for Size and Liquidity. More specifically, index continuity rules, as described in section 2.4 of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology, have been applied since the November 2018 Semi-Annual Index Review to artificially maintain the required three constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index. Additionally, since the November 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review, there have been no securities in the MSCI Pakistan equity universe that meet Emerging Markets Size and Liquidity criteria within the MSCI Market Classification Framework.