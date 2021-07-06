checkAd

PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen New Outlook in Focus in Tomorrow's Report

Autor: PLX AI
06.07.2021, 10:34  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said. The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of …

  • (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said.
  • The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of DKK 2,625-2,675 million for revenue and DKK 25-50 million for adjusted EBIT
  • The preliminary numbers imply a very strong Q4 and the performance supports a positive stance on the investment case, Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 43)
  • A shortage of components is likely to continue well into 2022 and won't normalize until 2023/24, Danske Bank said
  • For the 2021/22 fiscal year, B&O may guide for sales of DKK 3-3.3 billion and EBIT margin of 3-5%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 43)
  • The company has a strong order backlog, boosted by product launches and a strong housing market, as well as new distribution channels: Carnegie


Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen New Outlook in Focus in Tomorrow's Report (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said. The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says
JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Dios Fastigheter Half Year Net Income SEK 957 Million
Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says
Dometic Reinstated with Buy at Nordea
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21