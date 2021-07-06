PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen New Outlook in Focus in Tomorrow's Report Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 10:34 | 16 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 10:34 | (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said. The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said. The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen reports full-year earnings tomorrow, and the focus will be on new guidance the company will issue for the next fiscal year, analysts said.

The company has already pre-announced the current year's main numbers, in a range of DKK 2,625-2,675 million for revenue and DKK 25-50 million for adjusted EBIT

The preliminary numbers imply a very strong Q4 and the performance supports a positive stance on the investment case, Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 43)

A shortage of components is likely to continue well into 2022 and won't normalize until 2023/24, Danske Bank said

For the 2021/22 fiscal year, B&O may guide for sales of DKK 3-3.3 billion and EBIT margin of 3-5%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 43)

The company has a strong order backlog, boosted by product launches and a strong housing market, as well as new distribution channels: Carnegie



