DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel CANCOM: Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO 07.07.2021 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 1 October 2021 Rüdiger Rath takes over the position of COO on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE.

- Rath was previously Head of Europe at Logicalis.

Munich, Germany, 7 July 2021 - The Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE has appointed Rüdiger Rath as a member of the Executive Board effective 1 October 2021. Rath will assume the function of Chief Operating Officer (COO) within the Executive Board. As of this date, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE thus consists of Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Thomas Stark (CFO) and Rüdiger Rath (COO).

"With Mr Rath, the Supervisory Board has found an excellent candidate with great industry and management experience for the position, so the decision was very easy for us. Mr Rath brings with him a professional and personal profile that exactly matches the requirements of the position. We are very pleased that we were able to win him for CANCOM and look forward to working with him," said Stefan Kober, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE.

Rüdiger Rath worked as Head of Europe of Logicalis Group since 2016 and was responsible for all subsidiaries in Europe as well as the international business in the Executive Board of Logicalis Group. He has ten years of experience in general management and joined Logicalis in 2015 through the acquisition of Inforsacom Informationssysteme GmbH, where he had been Managing Director and shareholder since 2008. Previously, he held senior finance positions at Inforsacom Informationssysteme GmbH and Amadeus Germany GmbH.

"I am delighted that Rüdiger Rath will be part of our Executive Board team. We have known each other for many years and I personally value him as a competent colleague with great experience in the IT industry," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.